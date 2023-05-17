Board of Supervisors review proposed improvements at jails

COURTESY PHOTO

Kirk Lagerquist, the general services director for Santa Barbara County, previewed the plan for the new renovations of the Main Jail, during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors discussed possible renovations to the Santa Barbara Main Jail Tuesday as well as possible construction at the Northern Branch Jail.

Kirk Lagerquist, the general services director for Santa Barbara County, previewed the plan for the new renovations of the jail, which has been in the works since July 2020.

After a negotiated settlement between Disability Rights California and the county, the requirements called for a change in architecture of the County Jails. In March 2021, the Board approved a professional services agreement to discuss programming options for the main jail.

Mr. Lagerquist shared the recommended actions to the board, which included: directing staff to proceed with a minimized renovation plan, making Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, as well as eliminating the use of other beds, which was outlined in the conceptual options for renovations reports.

The accessibility compliance renovations listed were renovating cells, showers, public restrooms, visiting and inmate toilets. Additionally, an ADA path of travel to public parking is required.

Additionally, there’s a reported need for intake improvements. This consists of medical and mental health screenings as well as private meeting spaces for clients to meet with lawyers.

The total cost of these renovations totaled to about $17.5 million, which included the above renovations as well as deferred maintenance needed — such as heating, air conditioning and plumbing— to be done to the jail. It would take about 27 months to complete.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Proposed renovations for the Main Jail in Santa Barbara would cost $17.5 million.

At the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, the county hopes to build two new pods. This would add about 1,200 new beds to the jail. This would cost $142 million.

Jeff Frapwall, an assistant county executive officer, explained that although the county would ideally like two new pods to be constructed, the county has made alternate options for one or one and a half to be built. This could take up to 60 months to complete.

After these renovations were explained by General Services, the board asked some clarifying questions, then opened the meeting up for public comments.

The comments had a variety of voices, some more passionate than others.

A common theme was the positive impact that the jail improvements could have on the community. One community member mentioned the disproportionate number of people of color within the jailing system and said the chance to provide them with better facilities is the least the county can do.

Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider shared his comments as well. He explained that there is a need for mental health services within local jails.

After the many comments given by the public, the board reviewed some of their concerns and further questions with Mr. Lagerquist. No decisions were made in this meeting, but further discussion will expand on these renovation requests.

This portion of the meeting lasted close to two hours, the longest item on the agenda.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com