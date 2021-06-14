Board of Supervisors to discuss agriculture and more Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is reviewing issues related to agriculture, the Behavioral Wellness Department, the auditor-controller’s internal audit plan, Lake Cachuma and more.

All of that is scheduled for the board’s Tuesday meeting, which will start at 9 a.m.

Supervisors are scheduled to consider various agricultural subjects, including recommendations on:

— A Certified Farmers Market Inspection Program Agreement.

— The Air Monitoring Network.

— The Asian Citrus Psyllid Bulk Citrus Regulatory Program.

— The California Department of Food and Agriculture Detector Dog Team Program.

— The CalCannabis Agreement with the CDFA.

The board also will discuss several items related to the Behavioral Wellness Department.

Supervisors are scheduled to consider:

— An amended memorandum of understanding between Crestwood Behavioral Health Center and the county, related to Champion Healing Center.

— An amendment to a fee ordinance related to published charges for Inpatient and Outpatient Mental Health Services.

— Agreements with independent contractors for various services for Behavioral Wellness.

— Agreements with independent contractors for various services for Behavioral Wellness.

The Board of Supervisors will also discuss matters related to public safety.

The board is scheduled to consider:

— A grant agreement with California Victim Compensation Board for Victim Claims Verification Services.

— Recommendations regarding the acceptance of a cash donation greater than $10,000 for the Fire Protection District Sikorsky HH-60L Firehawk/Copter 964.

Supervisors also are scheduled to consider:.

— The auditor-controller’s Internal Audit Plan.

— Recommendations concerning the Kellogg tennis court replacement.

— Appointment of Gail Marshall as the city of Carpinteria representative on the Library Advisory Committee.

— Recommendations concerning a grant application to the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways for the Quagga and Zebra Mussel Infestation Prevention Program at Lake Cachuma.

— Recommendations regarding the New Cuyama Greenway.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cAJl4FoATlGHnaZGbR9psA. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

You can also email comments to the board clerk at sbcob@countyofsb.org.

Emailed comments are due at 5 p.m. today.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagino. Supervisor Nelson is the chair, and Supervisor Hartmann is the vice chair.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

email: dmason@newspress.com