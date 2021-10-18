Board of Supervisors to discuss ARPA funds

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is considering how to allocate the remaining restricted funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Supervisors will discuss the matter, which affects the current fiscal year, when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board hearing room, fourth floor, County Government Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

The public can attend in-person or watch it at countyofsb.org/broadcast.sbc. The meeting also streams live on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

On Tuesday, the supervisors will talk about restricted ARPA funds, which can be used only for COVID-19 response and recovery efforts and their impact on the communities as well as water, sewer and broadband infrastructure needs.

Discretionary ARPA funds, which cover revenue lost because of the pandemic and are spent according to the board’s discretion, will be discussed at a later meeting, according to a news release.

In other business Tuesday, the board will consider a continuance for an appeal concerning a cannabis cultivation land-use permit.

An appeal request is being made by Canna Rios LLC, which wants the discussion moved to the Dec. 14 Board of Supervisors meeting. The company said it needs more time to review new comments by Bien Nacido Vineyards, et al.

And the Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation on law enforcement’s mental health co-response teams.

The teams are groups of clinicians and deputies who respond to mental health crisis calls together. Their goal is to divert persons in those crises from the criminal justice system and into treatment when safe and appropriate.

