Board of Supervisors to discuss broadband strategic plan

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is meeting at 9 a.m. today at the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider an agreement concerning a countywide broadband strategic plan at its 9 a.m. meeting today in Santa Barbara.

The agreement would be with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Also on the agenda are a county hemp ordinance and an agreement with Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring to provide services for adult clients, who are under supervision by the Probation Department. This would include pre-trial defendants released to the pre-trial supervision program.

And the board is scheduled to set hearing dates to consider recommendations about amending the county code for the licensing of cannabis operations.

Supervisors will also vote on approving appointments or reappointments to various panels.

And they’re expected to adopt a resolution honoring Custody Commander Jeffrey Warren, who is retiring from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office after more than 30 years. The board also is expected to declare February Black History Month in Santa Barbara County and to honor the city of Goleta upon its 20th anniversary of incorporation.

People can attend today’s meeting in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

People can also attend the meeting virtually. The meeting will be televised on local cable channel 20 and live-streamed at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc and youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M7PJaki2RyG8RTpOMQUFVQ. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagnino. Supervisor Hartmann is the chair.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

