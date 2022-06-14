Board of Supervisors to discuss budget

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a hearing today to discuss the 2022-2023 budget.

The hearing is among the items at the board’s weekly meeting, which starts at 9 this morning.

People can attend the meeting in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The meeting will also be televised on local cable channel 20 and live-streamed at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc and youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

Today’s meeting will start with the county executive officer’s report, followed by a closed session at noon to discuss whether to start civil litigation in one case. The closed session also includes a conference with labor negotiators.

The public budget hearing will start after the closed session ends. Any items not discussed during today’s hearings may be discussed during another budget hearing on Wednesday, according to the board’s office.

For more information, go to countyofsb.org.

