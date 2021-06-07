Board of Supervisors to discuss budget

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss the operating plan for Fiscal Year 2021-22 at a budget hearing Tuesday.

The meeting, which allows for virtual attendance only, is scheduled for 9 a.m.

It will be broadcast in English and Spanish on local cable channel 20.

You can also watch the meeting at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

After a budget overview, the supervisors will discuss, in this order:

— Health & Human Services: Behavioral Wellness, Child Support Services, First 5, Public Health and Social Services.

— Community Resources and Public Facilities: Agriculture, Weights and Measures, Community Services, Planning and Development, and Public Works.

— General Government and Support Services: Auditor-Controller Clerk-Recorder-Assessor, General Services, Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator and Human Resources.

— Policy and Executive: County Counsel, Board of Supervisors, County Executive Office and General County Programs.

— Public Safety: Sheriff’s Office, County Fire, the District Attorney’s Office, Probation and Public Defender’s Office.

The hearing will end with a budget summary and wrap-up.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cAJl4FoATlGHnaZGbR9psA. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

You can also email comments to the board clerk at sbcob@countyofsb.org.

Emailed comments are due at 5 p.m. today.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagino. Supervisor Nelson is the chair, and Supervisor Hartmann is the vice chair.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

email: dmason@newspress.com