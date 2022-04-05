Board of Supervisors to discuss carbon reduction

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors could update the county’s carbon reduction goals at its regularly scheduled meeting today.

After two weeks off, the board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. today with dozens of items on its agenda. The board is also slated to consider a 2015 Energy and Climate Action Plan report and updates and could adopt a new goal of carbon neutrality by at least 2045, according to its agenda.

The board is scheduled to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of the Hacienda Amador Homestay and an appeal of a transient occupancy tax audit, among other things.

More on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting can be found at www.countyofsb.org/bos.

The board meeting can be viewed remotely or attended in-person at 105 East Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara on the fourth floor.

The meeting can be viewed online at: www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

Meanwhile, the Santa Barbara City Council is not scheduled to meet today. The next meeting is slated for April 12. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com