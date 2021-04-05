Board of Supervisors to discuss community plans

During the County Board of Supervisors’ first meeting of the month Tuesday, officials will hear an update on the Five Year Capital Improvement Program, a compilation of planned projects in alignment with county goals.

The CIP includes projects that aim to address the goals of community plans, facilities plans, the County Comprehensive Plan, Net Zero Energy policy and accessibility programming. The projects include county building maintenance, improvements for roads and bridges and energy reduction measures, among others.

The county’s General Services Department in collaboration with the Department of Public Works has assembled a recommended budget for the projects included in the CIP through FY 2025-2026, which the Board of Supervisors will review during their Tuesday meeting.

For FY 2021-22, the CPI recommends more than $74 million be allocated to complete various projects, which includes infrastructure and facilities improvements.

“A well-structured and progressive CIP program that utilizes conditional data, experience and commitment of a dedicated staff is the cornerstone to maintaining our facilities and infrastructure,” the staff report reads. “The on-going, yearly investment outlined in the FY 2021-22 CIP provides the vision and guidance for funding current and future projects that keeps our community and staff healthy and safe.”

Other items on the Board’s Tuesday agenda include a COVID-19 update from the Public Health Department, a review of a proposed fee ordinance from the Public Works Department and a recap of the 2020 census in Santa Barbara County.

The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and can be streamed at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or on Youtube at youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

