Board of Supervisors to discuss COVID-19 and criminal justice system changes

In its special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will receive an update on COVID-19 and changes to the criminal justice system

The board held a hearing in June to hear input on issues of racial equality and the criminal justice system.

Staff was directed to return with information on the local system of incarceration and ways to safely lower the jail inmate population.

Staff returned in July with 13 recommendations from the criminal justice departments and Behavioral Wellness.

Community members voiced concern and requested changes to the system.

The county government offices aim to cultivate and maintain public trust through collaborative efforts and continued demonstration of just, transparent and fair treatment.

The report provides a status report on the requests, along with a broader context of how the county can start a systematic approach to advance racial equity in and with the community.

The board set aside $500,000 in one-time funding in June of 2020, and staff is recommending options to fund diversion efforts, improve data analysis and systems and speed up discovery processes.

Specifically, staff is recommending the board approve $135,000 in funding for the equity and inclusion framework “J.O.I.N.” initiative. Other costs include $25,000 for developing an inventory of landmarks; $19,200 to create an equity advisory and outreach committee to assist on several CSD and long-range planning; $20,000 to fund and incubate art programs and projects by emerging and historically underrepresented groups and artists; and $30,000 for Listen, Learn and Share discussions for the arts community and broader community.

Meetings are broadcast live and rebroadcast on CSBTV 20, and also available on the YouTube channel “CSBTV20.”

email: gmccormick@newspress.com