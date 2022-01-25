Board of Supervisors to discuss COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear a COVID-19 update from the county Public Health Department at its regular meeting at 9 a.m. today in Santa Maria.

The board will also consider an ordinance that addresses licensing and registration of industrial hemp cultivation. This ordinance is being proposed to regulate the cultivation of hemp in the county to protect the environment and public safety while promoting agricultural diversification.

The board will also consider an appeal that denies a land-use permit to construct a greenhouse for vegetable cultivation. This appeal is being considered after the board directed staff on Feb, 9, 2021 to return after conducting additional environmental review.

Business will also include discussing an amendment that addresses human resources practices in the county.

The meeting will be held in-person in the board hearing room at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria.

To attend the meeting virtually, watch the livestream on Youtube at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M7PJaki2RyG8RTpOMQUFVQ.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at

countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cAJl4FoATlGHnaZGbR9psA.

Comments can also be emailed to the board clerk at sbcob@countyofsb.org.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

