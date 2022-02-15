Board of Supervisors to discuss ExxonMobil

Panel today to set hearing date on planning commission’s recommended denial of trucking plan

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is scheduled today to set a hearing date to consider the county planning commission’s recommendation to deny ExxonMobil’s plan for interim trucking.

The supervisors will look at scheduling that hearing for March 8. It’s expected to last two hours.

In November, the planning commission voted 3-2 to recommend denial of ExxonMobil’s proposal to transport oil by tanker truckers on highways. Approval of the plan would help ExxonMobil restart three drilling platforms off the Santa Barbara coast.

The commission recommended denial because of what it called projected impacts to biological, water and cultural resources in the event of an oil spill, as well as the proposed trucking’s impacts on health, safety, comfort, convenience and general welfare.

ExxonMobil has defended its proposal as an environmentally friendly choice because it would reduce the amount of oil shipped into California from foreign countries.

In other business today, the board will vote on approving Vincent Martinez’s appointment to the planning commission.

Today’s meeting is also slated to cover a report from the county executive officer, as well as county staff updates and achievements, staff recognitions and major projects.

And during a closed session, the Board of Supervisors will discuss Zissa v. Santa Barbara County, a case in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The closed session will also feature a conference with labor negotiators.

People can attend today’s meeting in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

People can also attend the meeting virtually.

The meeting will be televised on local cable channel 20 and live-streamed at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc and youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagnino. Ms. Hartmann is the chair; Mr. Williams, the vice chair.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

