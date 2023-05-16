Board of Supervisors to discuss former encampment sites

NEWS-PRESS FILE

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors are set for a 9 a.m. meeting at the County Administration Building today.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss former encampment sites at its meeting today.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The board is scheduled to consider recommendations regarding the approval of a contract for environmental rehabilitation at former encampment sites in Santa Barbara County, using California encampment resolution funding for interim housing.

Specifically, what the recommendation looks at is the approval and authorization to execute a service contract with Channel Islands Restoration in the amount of $150,000.00. This contract will provide environmental rehabilitation at former encampment sites throughout the county for a period of approximately 15 months.

The board will also consider a construction contract for Hedges House of Hope Kitchen, specifically for kitchen renovations. The renovations are set for about $1.5 million, which will go to the lowest bidder of contractors.

There is another construction recommendation on the agenda regarding the Botanic Garden Bridge Repair Emergency Permit in the Mission Canyon community. This authorized the replacement of components of an existing bridge over Mission Dam which was originally approved on March 1 of this year.

There is also a recommendation that will be discussed regarding a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant for expanding COVID-19 vaccinations. This money will be directed to the Santa Barbara Public Health Department, after the Board approves this grant allocation.

Three approvals of appointments are also on the agenda that will take place at this meeting. Randall Sharer will be appointed to the Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District, Division Seven, Brian Caird will be appointed to the Agricultural Advisory Committee, and Dave Davis will be appointed to the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors.

Additionally, there will be a resolution of commendation honoring the 2022-2023 Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial Team as well as a resolution of commendation that will proclaim May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Santa Barbara County.

