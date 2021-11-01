Board of Supervisors to discuss litigation

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear various updates on major projects, state and federal legislation, and other matters at its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

At noon, the board is scheduled to go into a closed session to discuss Blanco v. Santa Barbara County and Koehler v. Santa Barbara County and the Goleta Water District. The closed session also will cover the appointment of the behavioral wellness director.

People can attend the open session in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

People can also attend the meeting virtually.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

— Dave Mason