Board of Supervisors to discuss public health and other matters

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss health, human resources and other topics during its weekly meeting today.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in Santa Maria at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 Lakeside Parkway.

The board will discuss and evaluate recommendations in the Community Service Department and the Human Resource Department, as well as the Public Health Department.

There are many public health items that will be discussed. First, the board will evaluate donations of pharmaceutical replenishments and safety net support from Goleta-based Direct Relief.

Next on the agenda is the funding allocation for Public Health workforce and infrastructure.

Public Health matters also include an amendment to the services of an independent contractor for design and environmental permitting for the replacement of the Toro Canyon Oil Water Separator Facility, First District.

Another recommendation up for consideration is regarding a contribution of $25,000 for the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation for coordination and collaboration of a Lompoc Homelessness Service Plan.

There will also be a couple of approvals that are expected today. First, there’s the approval of the appointment of Courtney Arensdorf to the Arts Commission, as well as the approval of the appointment of Jay Connor to the Human Services Commission.

There will be many recognitions that will take place at this meeting. Dolly Motley, Paul Zelis, Evangelina (Eva) DeBayona, and Patricia Martinez will be honored for their many years of service in various Santa Barbara governmental departments. Additionally, K-9 Doomis will receive a recognition upon his retirement from the Agriculture/Weights and Measures Department.

Also up for approval is Compost Awareness Week which is taking place now through Saturday, as well as National Correctional Officers Week, which also takes place this week.

