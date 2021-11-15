Board of Supervisors to get updates on fiscal year, COVID-19 and more

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE

Pictured is the Santa Barbara County Administration Building in Downtown Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will receive various updates at its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Agenda items include updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021-22 fiscal year and amendments to the county’s behavioral wellness contract and its agreements with Aegis Treatment Centers, the State Department of Rehabilitation and Tyler Technologies.

The board will also consider the appointment of a Goleta representative to the library advisory committee as well as new appointments to the First 5 Children and Families Commission.

A number of contractual relationships and salary issues will also be discussed, as will issues pertaining to the county-maintained road system and Obern Trail lighting improvements.

People can attend the meeting in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

People can also attend the meeting virtually. To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cAJl4FoATlGHnaZGbR9psA. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

You can also email comments to the board clerk at sbcob@countyofsb.org.

Emailed comments are due at 5 p.m. today.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagnino. Supervisor Nelson is the chair, and Supervisor Hartmann is the vice chair.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

