Board of Supervisors to hear cannabis appeal

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal on the Planning Commission’s approval of the SFS Farms cannabis cultivation operation during their regular meeting Tuesday.

The project requests an area of about 82 acres of outdoor cannabis cultivation in the Santa Rita Hills. The appellant in the case, Melville et al., claims the project should be denied due to the concentration of cannabis in the Santa Rita Hills, the comprehensive plan inconsistencies and alleged non-compliance with the Williamson Act.

Both SFS Farms and the appellant will stake their claims before the supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting. The staff recommendations from the county’s Planning and Development Department suggest that the board deny the appeal and approve the project.

In addition to this hearing, the board will hear an annual update on the TRUTH Act Report regarding immigration and customs enforcement during their regular meeting Tuesday.

The purpose of the report presentation is “to provide information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and to receive and consider public comment,” according to a board letter from the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to these items, the board will discuss the development of a Countywide Community Workforce Agreement and hear a third quarter update on cannabis compliance, enforcement and taxation.

The meeting, which allows for virtual attendance only, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cAJl4FoATlGHnaZGbR9psA. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

You can also email comments to the board clerk at sbcob@countyofsb.org.

Emailed comments are due at 5 p.m. today.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagino. Supervisor Nelson is the chair, and Supervisor Hartmann is the vice chair.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com