Board of Supervisors to hear COVID-19 update

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear a COVID-19 during its meeting this morning.

Officials are expected to provide feedback and direction on the county’s response efforts during the meeting, which will stream live at 9 a.m.

The county Public Health Department will provide the supervisors with an update on case totals, as well as an overview of the vaccine distribution and business progress following last summer’s release of the county’s Reopening in Safe Environment guide.

The Public Health Department is prioritizing vaccination as “one of the most important tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an agenda letter sent to the Board of Supervisors. Public Health officials wrote that state officials believe there will be enough supplies to vaccinate every Californian in all 58 counties by this summer.

For nearly a year now, Public Health officials have briefed the Board of Supervisors on issues related to the pandemic.

In addition to a COVID-19 update, supervisors will also consider amending a county code to include a new realm of retail food operations known as Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations.

If the amendment is approved, a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation would be permitted to prepare a limited number of meals (no more than 30 per day or 60 per week) for direct sale to customers.

Also today, supervisors are set to discuss a police appeal that requests extending the termination date of operations at Ellwood Quarry through 2043. At the quarry, the Santa Barbara Sand Co. mines yellow sand, which is utilized for local construction projects. The extension would allow additional time to complete mining at the sand resource.

Other items include a second-quarter budget update for the fiscal year 2020-2021, an overview of recommendations regarding the State Water Project’s proposed contract amendments, a request from the District Attorney’s office to appoint an Extra Help employee and a first reading to consider a county ordinance amendment that will change obsolete language and practices to align with federal and state laws.

To livestream this morning’s meeting, viewers can watch on YouTube at youtube.com/user/CSBTV20 or on the county’s webpage at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com