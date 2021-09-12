Board of Supervisors to hear update on cannabis tax collection

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear an update on cannabis tax collection in the last quarter of the fiscal year 2020-2021 during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

During the last fiscal quarter that ended June 30, the county collected about $3.8 million in gross tax receipts paid by 58 operators. According to a board letter, this is a 34% decrease from the third quarter of the last fiscal year.

In addition to this tax update, the Supervisors will also hear an update on cannabis land use permitting, business licensing and enforcement. According to a staff report, the county’s Planning & Development department has received 181 project applications for commercial cannabis activities, and 34 projects were approved by the end of quarter four.

Following this update, Supervisors will consider entering the California Cannabis Authority, which is a Joint Powers Authority that is developing a state-wide data platform that will gather, collect and analyze cannabis information. The organization also aims to assist local entities in cannabis regulatory compliance.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Supervisors are also slated to hear a COVID-19 update from the county’s Public Health Department and consider amendments to the Montecito Land Use and Development Code, Article II of the Coastal Zoning Ordinance and the county’s Land Use Development Code.

The Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Building (105 E. Anapamu Street) in the board hearing room on the fifth floor. The meeting will also be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel, which can be found at youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

