Board of Supervisors to hold budget workshops next week

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold workshops on the county’s preliminary $1.48 billion operating budget on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

That’s a 6.2% increase from the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget.

Workshops will start at 9 a.m. each day in the County Administration building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The public can attend in person or follow the proceedings via the county’s website, YouTube and on cable TV channel 20. To watch in Spanish, Cox and Comcast subscribers can enable SAP in their language settings, or watch in Spanish via the county’s YouTube español.

Remote testimony and public comment will also be available at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria, and virtually via Zoom by following the instructions found in the agenda.

The theme for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget is “Ready for Today, Preparing for Tomorrow,” which the county says represents the progress made on board priorities and investments.

“We are entering this budget year with a ‘buckle up and drive carefully’ approach. While the fiscal outlook for the county remains relatively stable, the trajectory of the economy remains uncertain,” Mona Miyasato, county executive officer, said in a news release. “The county is ready for today after several years of adopting fiscally sound budget development policies and making sure it is preparing for tomorrow by setting aside funding for projected future shortfalls, given the uncertainty of the state budget and potential cost increases.”

The county said this marks a fifth year in a row that service level reductions are not necessary in any county department.

Each department will give a presentation outlining its budget during the workshops. This year, the workshops include three special reports on maintenance and capital projects, cannabis revenue update, and revenue tax measures.

“Adopting a balanced budget is challenging,” board chair and Supervisor Das Williams said. “Budget workshops are an opportunity to craft a plan on how to stay financially resilient while continuing to support critical services like public safety, mental health, reduction of homelessness, and environmental protection.”

County budget workshops are held approximately one month before the release of the recommended budget and two months before budget hearings.

The county said the final budget decisions will be made on June 16 and 20 when the board of supervisors holds budget adoption hearings.

For more information, see www.countyofsb.org.

