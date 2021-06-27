Board of Supervisors to meet July 13

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors isn’t meeting this week.

The next meeting will be July 13.

The meeting, which allows for virtual attendance only, is scheduled for 9 a.m.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cAJl4FoATlGHnaZGbR9psA. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

You can also email comments to the board clerk at sbcob@countyofsb.org.

Emailed comments are due at 5 p.m. July 12.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagino. Supervisor Nelson is the chair, and Supervisor Hartmann is the vice chair.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

— Dave Mason