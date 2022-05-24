Board of Supervisors to meet today

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is meeting today in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss contract renewals, appointments and the Flood Control Benefit Assessment Program at its meeting at 9 a.m. today in Santa Barbara.

People can attend the meeting in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

People can also attend the meeting virtually. The meeting will be televised on local cable channel 20 and live-streamed on the county’s website. For more information, to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

— Dave Mason