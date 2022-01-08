Board of Supervisors to name chair, vice chair

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will name its new chair and vice chair and hear a COVID-19 update at its first meeting of the year at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The board will also consider amending the county ordinance to require electronic campaign disclosure. This amendment is being proposed to increase efficiency and transparency by making campaign filings available to the public more quickly.

The Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission will present the redistricting process to the board. The final preferred supervisorial district map will go into effect on Jan. 13.

Additionally, the board will consider amending fees for cannabis business license initial applications, annual renewals and compliance activities. These have not been adjusted since adoption in 2018.

The meeting will close with a COVID-19 update from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The meeting will be held in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

To attend the meeting virtually, watch the livestream on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cAJl4FoATlGHnaZGbR9psA.

Comments can also be emailed to the board clerk at sbcob@countryofsb.org.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

