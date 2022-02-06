Board of Supervisors to reconsider COVID-19 state of emergency

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss whether to reconsider the COVID-19 pandemic-related state of emergency at its 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday.

In September, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recommended local legislative bodies utilize teleconference options for public meetings to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19.

The board has allowed for remote meetings since November and must reconsider its COVID-19 state of emergency every 30 days to remain in compliance with Assembly Bill 361 signed last year. (The board also allows the public to attend meetings in person.)

According to background information provided to supervisors ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorized Santa Barbara County as having a “high” level of community transmission.

Additionally, the board is set to consider abolishing an improvement zone no longer needed for the Vintage Ranch Tract development project.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will also consider a proposal to rename the county-owned El Colegio Property to Hedges House of Hope in memory of Father Jon-Stephen Hedges.

The board is scheduled to consider a response to the grand jury “The Keys to Housing the Homeless” report. The board must respond to the presiding judge by Feb. 15.

People can attend the meeting in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

People can also attend the meeting virtually. The meeting will be televised on local cable channel 20 and live-streamed at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc and youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M7PJaki2RyG8RTpOMQUFVQ. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

Individuals can also email comments to the board clerk at sbcob@countyofsb.org.

Emailed comments are due at 5 p.m. Monday.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagnino.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com.