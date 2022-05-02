Board to consider federal infrastructure funds

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will review a report on federal infrastructure money and consider potential programs the county may be eligible for.

The board will review the presentation on money made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The presentation will be for informational purposes only and give supervisors an idea of how Santa Barbara County might be able to utilize various funding.

Additionally Tuesday, the board is set to work on an annual action plan to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regarding the annual allocation and grant awards made to qualifying nonprofit organizations as well as Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program entitlement funds.

The estimated CDBG funds for fiscal year 2022-2023 total nearly $1.3 million, according to a staff report. The estimated HOME funds for that same time period total more than $1.3 million.

The Board of Supervisors is meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Interested individuals can attend in-person or online at http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com