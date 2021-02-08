Board to discuss County Sheriff’s Office and suggestions for criminal justice departments

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will receive a report on KPMG’s operational and performance review of the County Sheriffs’ Office and provide any direction as appropriate.

The review is intended to identify strengths and opportunities, and benchmark financial and operational areas with similar jurisdictions.

KPMG identified 16 recommendations for the office, dealing with the overall office, law enforcement operations and custody operations.

Recommendations include: adopting demand-based, workload-driven processes to optimize staffing and service levels; restructuring the staffing model; maximizing technology; enhancing performance measurement; realigning call type descriptions; implementing tracking of response times; and expanding diversion programs to reduce jail utilization, among others.

“Although some of the recommendations provided by KPMG may not require additional resources or budget, if implemented, (they) will likely result in efficiencies of cost, time savings or improved outcomes,” the board letter reads.

KPMG will also present its report on the Criminal Justice Interagency. It developed six recommendations for all of the criminal justice departments — public defender, probation, district attorney and sheriff.

KPMG listed the following recommendations: “enhance cross departmental data sharing and reporting to provide a data-driven assessment of the performance of the county’s criminal justice system; expand use of diversion programs and alternatives to incarceration to reduce jail crowding; streamline the discovery process across departments to identify opportunities to streamline workload, optimize processes and enhance the use of technology; collaborate with the county courts to implement leading practices related to continuance management to reduce avoidable court and county costs, and to maximize the efficiency of scheduling practices and address ad hoc challenges as they arise; and collaborate with the other county departments to procure translation services (Spanish and Mixtec).”

In other business, the board will hold a public hearing regarding the Housing Authority’s plan to issue private activity bonds for the Central Plaza Apartments, consider public comment and potentially approve the issuance.

The Housing Authority will place the property under the ownership of a future limited partnership for the purpose of financing the acquisition and rehabilitation with tax-exempt multi-family housing bonds and 4% low-income housing tax credits, according to the board letter.

“This will ensure that the property will remain affordable to low-income households well into the future,” the board letter reads.

There will also be a hearing to consider the appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the Decker Greenhouse Project, a request for a land use permit to allow the construction of a 15,648 square foot greenhouse in Solvang that will be used for vegetable cultivation.

Stephen Jacobs is appealing the project due to what he refers to as errors in the policy application, lack of consideration and lack of a fair and impartial hearing. The Planning Commission responded by saying it was unable to make the findings for a land use permit, and that it considered evidence and statements given by the appellant.

And the board members will receive a COVID-19 update as well.

The meeting will take place Tuesday at 9 a.m., and can be viewed on local Cable Channel 20, or streamed live at http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc.

