Board to review Conception investigation

The Conception Memorial Plaque was unveiled Sept. 2 at the end of the Santa Barbara breakwater.



The National Transportation Safety Board meets at 6:30 a.m. today to look at the agency’s investigation of the Sept. 2, 2019 fire on the Conception dive boat.

A total of 33 passengers and six crew members were aboard when the 75-foot commercial dive boat caught fire in Platts Harbor off Santa Cruz Island. One crewmember and 33 passengers died.

The board’s five members will vote on the findings, reviewing probable cause and suggesting changes for the final report.

The public can watch a livestream of the meeting. The board members and investigative staff will meet virtually, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

A link will be published at ntsb.windrosemedia.com shortly before the start of the meeting.

A year after the incident, on Sept. 2, 2020, a memorial was held at the end of the Breakwater of the Santa Barbara Harbor.

A plaque containing the names of the 34 lives lost was dedicated.

