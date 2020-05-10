Boat capsizes off of SB beach

SANTA BARBARA – Five people had to swim to shore Saturday afternoon after their boat capsized just off of One Thousand Steps Beach.

At approximately 3 p.m., the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Harbor Patrol responded to a report that a 15-foot Boston Whaler had capsized in the Shoreline Park area.

The five had reportedly been enjoying the beautiful Saturday relaxing in their boat when a “rogue wave” hit and dumped them in about 10 to 13 feet of water, authorities said.

The group was able to ashore without assistance and did not suffer any injuries or medical issues.

Harbor Patrol personnel pulled the boat out of the surfline and handed it off to a private vessel-towing company.