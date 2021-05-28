Boat removed successfully

CARPINTERIA — A boat that washed ashore over the weekend in Carpinteria was successfully removed early Thursday morning from Santa Claus Beach.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers from Heal the Ocean helped to coordinate the removal of the 45-foot vessel at 5 a.m. Thursday. An excavator and MarBorg truck descended on Santa Claus Beach to retrieve the boat, which washed ashore Saturday after breaking free from where it was originally anchored.

To get the boat on to the beach, the Sheriff’s Office coordinated the placement of a ramp over the nearby train tracks to get the excavator and trash truck down to the beach. Officials coordinated with Union Pacific Railroad to ensure no trains would be coming through the area in the early morning to ensure time to retrieve the boat.

After the boat was removed from the beach by an excavator, volunteers collected three full roll-off bins of debris, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

As of Thursday, volunteers from Heal the Ocean collected the majority of the insulation and Styrofoam debris that came off of the ship, according to Harry Rabin, a volunteer with Heal the Ocean. Mr. Rabin said he and a few volunteers are coordinating the removal of a few large pieces of debris that drifted about three miles down the coast, which will need to be sawed apart before they are disposed of.

