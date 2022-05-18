Bob Dylan to perform at Santa Barbara Bowl

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Bowl will be the site of a Bob Dylan concert in June.



As part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” worldwide tour, Bob Dylan will perform at 8 p.m. June 22 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday via AXS.com or at the bowl box office, 1122 N. Milpas St.

This show will be a phone-free experience. Use of cell phones, smartwatches, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all cell phones will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their cell phones at all times and can access their cell phones throughout the show at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue.

All cell phones will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process.

All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

For more information, visit www.sbbowl.com.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com