Bob’s Well Bread Bakery offers Challah for Rosh Hashanah

LOS ALAMOS — Bob’s Well Bread Bakery, 550 Bell St. in Los Alamos and 2449 Baseline Ave. in Ballard, is taking orders for its fresh-baked Challah for Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) for Sept. 6.

An additional selection of breads, pastries and desserts are also available for take-out.

Traditional round Challahs are available for pickup on Sept. 6 only, with a choice of raisin or plain, priced at $12.50 each.

Pre-orders must be completed by 4 p.m. Friday. Challah pre-orders are highly recommended and should be emailed to info@bobswellbread.com with a specification for preferred pickup location.

Limited quantities will be available for walk-ins at the bakeries on a first come, first served basis during the holiday.

For more information, call Bob’s Well Bread Bakery at 805-344-3000 (Los Alamos) or 805-691-9549 (Ballard). You can also visit www.bobswellbread.com or email info@bobswellbread.com.

— Marilyn McMahon