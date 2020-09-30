Bob’s Well Bread Bakery to open second location

Bob’s Well Bread Bakery will be launching a soft opening of its second location on Thursday.

The long-awaited second location is at the historic Ballard Store at 2449 Baseline Ave. in Ballard.

The 1,500-square-foot Bob’s Well Bread at the Ballard Store is designed by owners Jane and Bob Oswaks, located 14 miles south from their flagship store in Los Alamos which first opened its doors back in 2014.

Both owners will have a regular role at both locations to ensure quality. Chef Gary Clark leads the kitchen with Andrew Scherer serving as general manager.

The new location has ample outdoor dining, providing a chance for up to 40 guests to enjoy.

Operating hours for Bob’s Well Bread at the Ballard Store are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The café kitchen closes at 3:00 p.m.

— Jorge Mercado