Bob’s Well Bread rolls out Easter treats

At left, Bob’s Well Bread Bakery in Los Alamos and Ballard are showcasing their signature Hot Cross Buns exclusively for Easter. Pre-orders are open from now through March 29. At right, Bob’s Well Bread Easter Panettone is an Italian bread studded with fruit in its layers, making it a delectable bread to be served with tea, coffee or wine.

SANTA YNEZ — Bob’s Well Bread Bakery locations in both Ballard and Los Alamos are gearing up for Easter with the rollout of their signature Hot Cross Buns and Panettone.

Both special treats are exclusively showcased for the Easter Holiday. The Panettone is a classic Italian bread that is studded with fruit and can be paired with coffee, tea or wine for a delectable dessert treat.

Pre-ordering is open for these treats from now until March 29. The Easter Panettone is $25, and a dozen Hot Cross Buns are priced at $18.

In addition to celebrating the holiday with these treats, both Bob’s Well Bread locations will be open on Easter Sunday, serving up their delectable breakfast and lunch dishes.

The Easter breads will be available for pick up between April 1 and 4. To order, call the Los Alamos location at 805-334-3000 or the Ballard location at 805-691-9549.

— Madison Hirneisen