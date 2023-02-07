Body found in SY River identified

Remains are those of missing teen

The body of the male that was recovered Sunday in the Santa Ynez River was identified Monday as that of a 14-year-old who’s been missing for more than a week.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Office announced at 12:50 pm. Monday that the young man had been positively identified as missing juvenile Alberto Corona Cabrera.

The family of the 14-year-old has been notified of the positive identification.

He was reported missing by his parents on Jan. 27.

The Lompoc Police Department, in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Air Unit, Search and Rescue and Lompoc Police Drone Team had conducted an extensive search for the missing juvenile days prior and leading up to the discovery of the body.

The Lompoc Police Department, in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support, Santa Barbara County Fire, Lompoc Fire Department, Vandenberg Space Force Base’s Water Rescue 45, American Medical Response and California Highway Patrol responded to and assisted with the recovery of the body after it was discovered Sunday by two kayakers.

“At this point, there are no signs of foul play,” Lompoc Police Sgt Jorge Magana said Monday.

He could not say whether the teen died by accident or suicide.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lompoc Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing.

