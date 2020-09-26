BOHLE, Peter

In Canada at the German Hall
I met my sweetheart
And we had a ball.
He drove me home
There was a beautiful moon-
He just wanted a girlfriend
But I knew – I would marry him soon
We were a very different team
A Mennonite girl-
With a boy from Berlin
I knew I would marry him
Right from the start
He loved my body
And he stole my heart
We started a family
And a business too
A very busy life
With lots of love shining through.
We also sailed the ocean blue
Our boat was called
The Dream Com Tru
After 64 years of a wonderful life
I know he was proud to have me as his wife.
As tears are rolling down my face
My heart is filled with God’s loving grace.
An amazing life connected in love
Is the greatest blessing from above.
In deep mourning and sad hearts, Peter Bohle leaves behind his Wife of 64 years- Elvira Bohle, Son- Richard (Susie) Bohle, Daughter – Cindy Dunbar, 5 Grandchildren – Jessica Dunbar, Matthew (Lindsey) Dunbar, Chelsea Bohle, Nicole (Cesar) Bohle Acosta, Brandi Bohle and 5 Great-Grandchildren – Wade, Myah, Michael, Maleah and Landon. In Canada he leaves behind his only sibling, Christel (Gunther) Bluschke and family as well as his sister-in-law, Herta Bullinger and family.
In Canada at the German Hall