BOHLE, Peter

07/24/1934 – 09/12/2020



In Canada at the German Hall

I met my sweetheart

And we had a ball.

He drove me home

There was a beautiful moon-

He just wanted a girlfriend

But I knew – I would marry him soon

We were a very different team

A Mennonite girl-

With a boy from Berlin

I knew I would marry him

Right from the start

He loved my body

And he stole my heart

We started a family

And a business too

A very busy life

With lots of love shining through.

We also sailed the ocean blue

Our boat was called

The Dream Com Tru

After 64 years of a wonderful life

I know he was proud to have me as his wife.

As tears are rolling down my face

My heart is filled with God’s loving grace.

An amazing life connected in love

Is the greatest blessing from above.

In deep mourning and sad hearts, Peter Bohle leaves behind his Wife of 64 years- Elvira Bohle, Son- Richard (Susie) Bohle, Daughter – Cindy Dunbar, 5 Grandchildren – Jessica Dunbar, Matthew (Lindsey) Dunbar, Chelsea Bohle, Nicole (Cesar) Bohle Acosta, Brandi Bohle and 5 Great-Grandchildren – Wade, Myah, Michael, Maleah and Landon. In Canada he leaves behind his only sibling, Christel (Gunther) Bluschke and family as well as his sister-in-law, Herta Bullinger and family.