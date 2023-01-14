BOHN, Dr. David Wallace

Dr. David Wallace Bohn was born October 9, 1930, to Ben and Bertha Bohn in Milbank, South Dakota. He was one of nine brothers and sisters and a devoted family man. With the assistance of his siblings, he was able to graduate from South Dakota State, Pittsburg University, and ultimately Northwestern University Dental School where he specialized in Orthodontics. During the Korean War David served as a Captain for the US Army.

Upon his graduation from Northwestern, David married Mary Joan Sawyer in 1956. Together they traveled across the country to California where they chose to settle down in Santa Barbara, start his Orthodontics practice, and raise their three children, Debi, Lori, and Jeff.

David was a humble, loving man who would take the time to talk with anyone (especially if they were at Starbucks!) and help anyone in need. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to travel, golf, sail, bird watch, hike, hunt, alpine ski, backpack, and fish.

David practiced Orthodontics in Santa Barbara for over 40 years and was very active in his community. He served on the Boards for the Santa Barbara Cancer Foundation, the Santa Barbara Symphony, La Cumbre Country Club, and was a proud supporter of the UCSB Athletic Foundation and Flying Doctors of America. David loved to sing, and you would sometimes catch him alone singing a church hymn. He was a member at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and loved to sing in the church choir.

David passed peacefully with his family at Heritage House. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey and daughter, Lorine; grandchildren, Taylor Schulte, Trevor Goetz, Austin and Alexander Bohn; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Sutton,

and Cece Schulte.

A memorial service will be held Friday January 20th at 10:00 AM at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93110. In lieu of flowers, his wishes were to have donations sent to St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church or to Santa Barbara Cancer Foundation.