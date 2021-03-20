BOHN, Gladys Violet Arneson

Gladys Violet Arneson Bohn, supported by her loving family passed away at her home on March 6, 2021 after a short illness.

Glady was preceded in death by her sister Alyce McClure (Mel) and is survived by brothers David Arneson (Jan), Edward Arneson (Pat), Leonard Arneson and sister Esther Arneson (Bob) along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her children Doug Bohn, Pam Bohn (Vic) and Sheryl Wilgus (Christophe), two grandchildren Andy Hull (Darcy) and Cody Wilgus (Laura) along with her 6 great-grandchildren Ruby Lee and Llewyn Hull and Rocky, Jasper, Lasson, and Ruby Dylan Wilgus.

Glady was the second born to Ferdinand and Mabel Arneson on a snowy (yes snowy) summer (yes summer) day, July 5, 1934, near Fortuna, North Dakota. A few years later the family moved to Glenwood, MN to raise their growing family and farm the family land. After graduating High School Glady went to Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, MN and earned a certificate to work as a Lab and Xray Technician. She relocated to California in 1968 and raised her three children.

Glady worked for the Orthopedic Surgical Practice in Santa Barbara and then Goleta starting in the late seventies for almost 40 years scheduling surgeries where at the young age of 81 she reluctantly retired. All those who knew her will agree she was a strong, hardworking, proud Norwegian woman who took pride in her work. Glady loved “her” Doctors, co-workers and patients she worked with and missed them terribly.

We will remember her as a beautiful person who walked confidently through life with grace, compassion and love for everyone.

A celebration of life will be held soon. Donations can be made in Gladys honor to VNA Health (formerly known as Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care) in Santa Barbara, CA.