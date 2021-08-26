BOHN, Joan Sawyer

February 1933 – August 2021

Joan Sawyer Bohn, daughter of Charles Francis Sawyer and Lorine Bishop Sawyer was born in Huntington Woods, MI. Her father served as a Colonel in the United States Army. By the age of 23 Joan, along with her older sister Sally had traveled the United States and Europe, living in 38 different locations. She received her Associates Degree from Stephens College, Columbia, MO.

Joan married David W Bohn in 1956 and lived in San Antonio, TX and Pittsburg, PA before moving to Santa Barbara, CA. Joan was a devoted wife and mother. She and David raised 3 children: Deborah Goetz, Jeffrey Bohn and Lorine Vastola. Joan was a gracious, kind, and supportive friend. She always had a kind and encouraging word to say. She spent time volunteering with the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Hospice of Santa Barbara, and the Brain Tumor Support Group. Joan and David were longtime, active members of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and enjoyed singing in the choir together.

Joan passed peacefully with family at Serenity House. She is survived by her husband David, son Jeffrey and daughter Lorine. Grandchildren: Taylor Schulte, Trevor Goetz, Austin and Alexander Bohn. Great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Sutton and Cece Schulte. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 27, 10:30 am, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church with a reception following in fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, or the Serenity House. Joan was dearly loved, admired, and will be greatly missed.