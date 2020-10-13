Bohnett Park under construction Thursday

SANTA BARBARA — Bohnett Park will close beginning Thursday for park improvements as well as stormwater treatment, the City of Santa Barbara announced in a news release Monday. The construction is expected to last three months.

“Bohnett Park is a key recreational area for the Westside,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary. “We are pleased to be moving forward with a project that will make the park more usable for all.”

Based on community input, the park is being upgraded with new turf and landscaping, irrigation, streetscape fencing and accessible entry and walkways. Picnic tables will be added along Old Mission Creek, and barbecue grills and trash receptacles will be installed as well.

To improve water quality in Old Mission Creek, the city will install a drainage system to retain and slowly distribute stormwater.

Civic Construction Associates will begin work Thursday. Work hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The upper portion of the park along San Andres Street will stay open.

Funds come from a Community Development Block Grant, the City of Santa Barbara General Fund and hotel visitors through Measure B.

— Annelise Hanshaw