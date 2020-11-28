Boldness matters

Modern Mexican art is topic of free Zoom talk

RAMOS MARTINEZ

This is a painting by Alfredo Ramos Martinez (1871-1946), a painter, muralist and educator who lived and worked in Mexico, Paris and Los Angeles.

“What Matters in Boldness: Mexican Modernism in Context,” an Art Matters Lecture via Zoom, will be given by Mark Castro, Jorge Baldor curator of Latin American Art at the Dallas Museum of Art.

The free talk offered by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday. It will provide a glimpse into the complex history of innovation and debate that shaped Mexican art and in turn influenced modern art across the globe.

In the aftermath of Mexico’s violent civil war from 1910 to 1920, artists played a vital role in the construction of a new national identity. The works of the famous mural painters Jose Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros epitomized this transformation, capturing scenes from Mexico’s past, present and an imagined future.

BRIAN FORREST

This is among the art being discussed in “What Matters in Boldness: Mexican Modernism in Context,” a Zoom lecture being offered by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

DAVID ALFARO SIQUEIROS

David Alfaro Siqueiros (1896-1974), a Mexican social realist painter known for his large murals in fresco, created this work.

RUFINO TAMAYO

Rufino Tamayo (1899-1991), a Mexican painter of Zapotec heritage, created this work of art.

DIEGO RIVERA

Diego Rivera (1886-1957) was a prominent Mexican painter known for works such as this one.

Before Dr. Castro accepted the position at the Dallas Museum of Art, he held several posts at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where he was one of four curators for the internationally acclaimed “Paint the Revolution: Mexican Modernism, 1910-1950,” which traveled from Philadelphia to Mexico City and Houston.

Most recently, he was the curator for “Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art.

