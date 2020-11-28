Boldness matters

Modern Mexican art is topic of free Zoom talk
“What Matters in Boldness: Mexican Modernism in Context,” an Art Matters Lecture via Zoom, will be given by Mark Castro, Jorge Baldor curator of Latin American Art at the Dallas Museum of Art.
The free talk offered by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday. It will provide a glimpse into the complex history of innovation and debate that shaped Mexican art and in turn influenced modern art across the globe.
In the aftermath of Mexico’s violent civil war from 1910 to 1920, artists played a vital role in the construction of a new national identity. The works of the famous mural painters Jose Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros epitomized this transformation, capturing scenes from Mexico’s past, present and an imagined future.
Before Dr. Castro accepted the position at the Dallas Museum of Art, he held several posts at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where he was one of four curators for the internationally acclaimed “Paint the Revolution: Mexican Modernism, 1910-1950,” which traveled from Philadelphia to Mexico City and Houston.
Most recently, he was the curator for “Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art.
