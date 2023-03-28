BOLLI, Christine

May 26, 1977 – March 5, 2023

Santa Barbara — We lost our beloved Christine Maree Bolli on March 5, 2023. She was born on May 26, 1977, to Arthur and Suzanne Bolli, shortly after her family moved to Eureka, California. As the youngest of three girls, Christine had her work cut out for her with two bossy older sisters, but she was up to the task. By elementary school, she was constantly surrounded by friends. Her ability to make – and keep – friends was a constant throughout her life. Although Christine loved to be part of a group, she also loved to curl up on her own with a good book, whether it was Shakespeare or Agatha Christie. By high school, she showed a real flair for fashion and writing, so it only made sense she would eventually major in art history at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

After completing her bachelor’s degree, she went on to pursue both a Master’s degree and Ph.D. in art history. During this time, Christine traveled extensively throughout Europe while writing her thesis and later her dissertation on Cistercian architecture in Provence. Her constant companion throughout this time was her husband, Nathan Todoroff. Together, they lived in Germany, spent long summers in France, and then returned to the Santa Barbara area they both loved and embraced as home. During her career, Christine taught art history at UCSB and Cal State Channel Islands. She authored numerous articles on the subject that were not only informative, but really interesting to read.

In 2010, Christine and Nathan welcomed their daughter, Veronica, a beautiful mix of her mother and father, yet totally her own wonderful person.

Her loss leaves us overwhelmed with sadness. However, we are truly grateful for the time we had with her and her unique and wonderful way of seeing the world. We are happy she is reunited with her father, Arthur.

She is survived by her daughter Veronica and her husband Nathan; her mother, Suzanne Bolli; her sisters, Natalie Bolli and Andrea Villarreal; her four nieces and nephews; and her huge circle of friends that never stopped growing.

We all love you so much Christine!