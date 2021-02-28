BOLTON, Lillian W.

Lillian W. Bolton, 95, of Santa Barbara passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2021 at Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital in Santa Barbara. She is survived by her son Jim Bolton and his wife Blanca of Solvang, son Ken Bolton of Ventura and five grandchildren. Her husband Foster preceded her in death in 2017 as did her daughter Martha (Marti) in 2018.

Lil met Foster Bolton during World War 2 when she was working at a local USO in her native Illinois and Foster was in the U.S. Army Air Force stationed nearby. She dated Foster, a Vermonter, off and on until they married in 1948, after which they moved into Foster’s parents’ farm in Vermont. Lil and Foster eventually left Vermont and moved to Massachusetts. Foster worked as an engineer for Raytheon and Lil was an Avon lady for many years while raising three children. Foster got a job transfer to Raytheon in Santa Barbara and moved the family there in 1969.

Lil was a fantastic organizer with a wonderfully logical mind for record keeping which landed her a job as a bookkeeper at Henry Levy’s furniture store, followed later by a job at Garrett’s furniture, both in Santa Barbara. Lil and Foster faithfully attended the First Baptist Church of Santa Barbara for many years but eventually moved north to Los Altos where Foster started a new engineering job.

Lil attended business classes at a local community college there and as a result became well known on campus for her delicious coconut bread when the business department of the college put on a student-made-goods sale. Her breads all sold out in record time and the only complaint received was that she didn’t have more to sell. After Foster retired in 1993, they moved back to Santa Barbara to a house in Buellton where they remained for the rest of their lives. They attended the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church until they were not physically able to. Lil joined a women’s Bible study group and met with them regularly for over 12 years.

She cherished talking and being with friends and family and nothing pleased her more than when her entire family and loved ones were gathered together. She truly loved all her children and grandchildren and they all loved her. What will be terribly missed was her wonderful sense of humor and the way she had of including everyone in a conversation by making each person feel an important part of it. She also had a wonderful talent for gift buying, a talent she honed as a young housewife and mother to her three children. She was also beloved for her skill at writing custom rhymes and poems, creating dozens of personalized mementos for many people. She enjoyed “stamping” as well, making her own cards using the large selection of rubber stamps she accumulated over the years, mailing them to family and friends who always had tremendous appreciation for her amazing talents.

Her family is enormously grateful to Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital and to Cliff View Terrace assisted living facility for the care and compassion offered to her throughout her entire stay at each. Everyone there adored her, as she did them. They did an outstanding job of keeping her safe, happy and healthy. In lieu of flowers, donations to either of these wonderful care facilities is appreciated.