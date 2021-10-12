Bond film falls short of box office expectations

COURTESY PHOTO

“Addams Family 2” fell to third place last weekend at the box office.

James Bond left the box office shaken, not stirred, last weekend.

As expected, “No Time To Die,” Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, topped its first weekend at the domestic box office. You can call that the shaking portion. But here’s where it didn’t stir things up: It fell short of expectations by debuting at $56 million, according to national reports.

Predictions had called for “No Time to Die” to make $60 million to $70 million. The actual $56 million figure puts the movie below Mr. Craig’s last turn at Bond, “Spectre” (2015) at $70 million and “Skyfall” (2012), which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the James Bond franchise with $88 million, the highest grossing opening weekend for any Bond movie.

Last weekend’s decline could be a sign of how movie viewing has changed, thanks to the pandemic. More and more people are watching all their movies at home, where content is plentiful on streaming services and viewing habits were cemented during the pandemic-caused lockdowns.

Still, “No Time to Die” was No. 1.

Others in the top five were:

2. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the Marvel Studios sequel that grossed $32 million.

3. “Addams Family 2,” the animated sequel about the frighteningly funny family, $10 million.

4. Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” $4.2 million.

5. “The Many Saints of Newark,” the “Sopranos” prequel, $1.4 million.

