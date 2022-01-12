BONILLO, Bonnie Jean Wasilko

Bonnie Jean Wasilko-Bonillo died on November 20,2021. Bonnie was a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara where she attended San Marcos High School. She was an amazing softball player and surfer in her younger years. Her model-like looks did not go unnoticed to her best friend and high school sweetheart, Christian Bonillo. They quickly married right out of high school. Her first child, daughter Bianca Blu was born not long after. A few years later, her son Christian Skyler was born. Bonnie and Christian lived on Nopal Street for over 40 years. Together, the two of them built the biggest house on the block with their bare hands. Bonnie knew and loved everyone in the neighborhood. She enjoyed waving to passers-by from her front porch. But, if you ever drove down Nopal a mile or two over the limit, you would have surely heard her famous, “Slow down!”

Her heart saw no prejudice, from the homeless woman that she saved all of her cans for, to the police officer that would just stop by to say, “Hi.” She worked for 20 years taking care of handicapped adults in Santa Barbara. Bonnie loved friends, life, country music, and mostly her family. For years she would host Christmas, where friends and family would come to gather to open presents and of course listen to the Beatles.

Her sense of humor and quick wit was legendary. She had the unique ability to make everyone in the room laugh with her edgy jokes.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Bianca Bonillo-Polan; her son, Christian “Sky” Bonillo and his wife, Melissa; her best friend and brother, Michael Wasilko of Santa Barbara; her sister, Wendy Wasilko of Twin Oaks; her sister, Sonya Freeman of Las Vegas; her grandchildren, Tahlia, Priscilla, Tyler, Aciano and Trevor; her nieces, Shilo and Dezirae; her nephews, Brody and Joel; her greatnephews, Nicco and Giani; her very dear “best pal,” Edward Fish, who we are so grateful for the friendship and love that he gave to our Bonnie; and her best friend since childhood, Mary Timmons. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Darleen Wasilko, her sister Vickie Wasilko and her beloved Boxer, Butter. Bonnie was a friend to any and all no matter who they were or where they came from. She was the best protector to all people and animals. She is now an angel where she will continue to protect all whom she loves. This past Thanksgiving brought her entire family together for the first time in 25 years where we celebrated our beautiful mom, sister, grandma, aunt and friend. We would like to extend the invitation to a celebration of her life in the summer of 2022. We will post specifics once a set day and time has been confirmed.