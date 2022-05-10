Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara plans sale￼

COURTESY PHOTO

Bonsai trees will grace a show this month in Santa Barbara.



The Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara will hold its annual show, sale and demonstrations May 21 and 22 at the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 La Cumbre Road.

The free Santa Barbara event will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 and noon to 4 p.m. on May 22.

There will be a professional show of club members’ trees in a variety of styles. Also included in the exhibit is a sale area for trees, pots, tools and other related bonsai items. There will also be a silent auction for special items.

Bonsai demonstrations will take place at 1 p.m. on both days.

Club members will be available to answer questions on the art of bonsai, and there will be a free bonsai problem clinic.

A beginning workshop will be held in early June, and attendees can get further information and sign up during the event. Attendees can also bring in trees for advice.

Since its origin in 1971, the Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara has been dedicated to the education of its members and the general public in the art and culture of bonsai. An informal group ranging from novice to advanced, the club invites all who are interested to join.

Meetings provide the opportunity to share information concerning the growth, styling and propagation of bonsai, and to stay current on what is happening in the world of bonsai. The club invites nationally known guest speakers and demonstrators as well as draws on the knowledge of its members for the monthly evening meetings.

Advanced classes with top instructors from around California are scheduled four times a year. Open workshops for all members are also scheduled four to six times per year.

The club holds its meetings on the second Tuesday of each month, except December and August. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. at Bethany Congregational Church, 556 N. Hope Ave., in Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact President Jeff Sczechowski at bonsaiclubsantabarbara@gmail.com

