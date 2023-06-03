Bonta suggests tenant screening reforms in letter to FTC

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Access to housing is being hampered by the tenant screening process, California Attorney General Rob Bonta asserts. In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Mr. Bonta suggests reforms to the tenant screening process.

The letter is a response to the FTC and CFPB request for information on tenant screenings.

Mr. Bonta’s letter raised concerns about non-refundable application fees, inaccurate screening reports and problematic screening algorithms.

“Application fees that landlords charge prospective tenants are often non-refundable and purportedly cover the landlord’s administrative costs of screening a tenant. They are paid with no guarantee that the application will be approved and are not refunded if the application is never reviewed because another applicant is selected first or if it is denied,” the letter stated.

“The fees add up and become sizable to low-income renters, particularly when a prospective tenant’s search requires applying to several landlords who might each charge fees for the same screening service. The consumer’s harm from application fees is exacerbated when an individual’s experience of being denied housing – and submitting multiple applications and incurring cumulative fees – is based upon errors and inaccuracies in the screening reports used by the landlords. “

Mr. Bonta says that the unregulated screening industry subjects the reporting to numerous errors.

“Many aspects of the tenant screening industry remain unregulated. Tenant screening reports are compiled from literally thousands of data sources and are aggregated by third party data brokers … This complex ecosystem creates a high risk for reporting errors.”

Algorithms, according to the letter, are built to correlate to selected historical or example data to generate a predictive outcome.

“The process and methodology by which these algorithms are developed are proprietary and unregulated,” Mr. Bonta said in the letter.

These algorithmic screening services generally collect all or some combination of the categories of data used to assess an applicant’s criminal conviction histories, credit reports, civil court records that reveal evictions, landlord-tenant disputes, and various forms of outstanding debt and present landlords with a single score or result indicating how “safe” it would be to rent to an applicant.

Some of the recommendations Mr. Bonta suggested include but are not limited to: capping application fees at $20, allowing a prospective tenant to dispute or rebut criteria used to deny the application, and enforcing prohibition against unfair and deceptive practices by auditing for race based or digital redlining resulting from biased underwriting in tenant screening products.

“For too many Californians, securing a good, decent place to rent is challenging,” said Mr. Bonta.

“I’m co-leading a coalition of attorneys general urging action to address one of the barriers to doing so. We are sharing with the FTC and CFPB problems that renters commonly encounter during the background check process and proposed regulatory reforms that would mitigate those issues. Federal action on these issues would complement the work the California Department of Justice’s Housing Justice Team is doing to advance housing access, affordability, and equity in California.”

In submitting the comment letter, Mr. Bonta was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.