COURTESY PHOTO

“The Lost Man” will be discussed May 25 at Poppies Art and Gifts in Ojai.

OJAI — Poppies Art and Gifts, located at 323 E Matilija St. in Ojai, is hosting a book club discussion of “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper at 6 p.m. May 25.

“The Lost Man” follows two men’s investigation into the mysterious death of their brother in the Australian outback.

The book club group is open to all adults, and the discussion will take place on the back patio.

For more information or to be added to the book club mailing list, email tireswingstudio@gmail.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw