Book club offered over the phone

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library recently announced its next Book Club Over the Phone will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The book for the month of September is “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, which follows the story of Victor Frankenstein and his quest to find the Frankenstein monster in order to destroy it, said Beth Cleary, city spokeswoman.

Anyone interested in participating in the book club teleconference call can email their name and phone number to Jose Gaytan at jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or call 805-925-0994 ext. 1670.

Although the Santa Maria Public Library and branches remain closed until further notice, the library still offers sidewalk pickup as well as 24/7 digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines, and audiobooks.

Updates about the library closure, as well as on-line databases email reference service and veterans’ resources, can be found at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

— Brian Mackley