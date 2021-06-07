Book club to discuss ‘The Sea’

COURTESY PHOTO

The Poppies Book Club is discussing “The Sea” by John Banville.

OJAI — The Poppies Book Club will discuss “The Sea” by John Banville during its meeting at 6 p.m. June 22 at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St.

The free discussion will take place on the back patio. Participants are encouraged to read the book before coming.

Mr. Banville’s novel is about a newly widowed man’s memories when he returns to the seaside town of his childhood. The book was made into a film in 2013. The movie starred Ciarán Hinds and Sinéad Cusack as Max and Anna Morden. Mr. Banville wrote the screenplay adaptation.

Poppies Art and Gifts features local fine art and photographs, handcrafted items and locally made products. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

To be added to the book club mailing list, email tireswingstudio@gmail.com.

— Dave Mason