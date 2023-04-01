Book club to meet April 8

SANTA MARIA — The Valley Reads Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. April 8 at the Santa Maria Public Library in the Learning Loft, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

The club will discuss “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, a romantic thriller that focuses on a journalist tasked with finishing a famous author’s work. Registration is required. To register, call 805-925-0994 or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

Questions can be directed to the library’s Information Desk, 805-925-099, ext. 8562.

— Marilyn McMahon