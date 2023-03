SANTA MARIA — The Valley Reads Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. March 11 in the Learning Loft of the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland Street.

The book club will be discussing “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, a fictional retelling of William Shakespeare’s marriage to his wife, Agnes, and their son Hamnet’s untimely death.

Those interested in participating in Valley Reads Book Club can register by visiting www.cityofsantamaria.org./library or calling 805-925-0994.

— Caleb Beeghly